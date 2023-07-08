New FDA-approved drug gives hope of more time for people with early-stage Alzheimer’s

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A chance to have more time: That’s the hope with a new FDA-approved drug available for people with early-stage Alzheimer’s. There’s not a cure for Alzheimer’s, but drug makers said there’s evidence that medication can slow down the progression of the disease. The breakthrough is with a drug called Leqembi.

Friday, 12 News spoke with a Wichita man with Alzheimer’s about the potential impact and what’s still needed.

As the disease advances, a way to explain the progression is thinking of it like ripping pages out of a book, taking away the life that someone had lived.

“I would say it’s one of the worst diseases you can have,” said David Welch, a Wichita man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2015. “(You) usually have three or four years; you can’t drive, you can’t cook, somebody has to take care of you. I’ve been diagnosed for eight years now.”

Three generations of Welch’s family, a great aunt, his father and his sister, died from Alzheimer’s. So, when Welch was diagnosed, he started looking for drug trials. The one he enrolled in was for Aduhelm.

“I’m still doing the same things. I’m still working, I’m still driving,” Welch said. “I’m cooking, I’m traveling, travel by myself. It’s just unbelievable.”

In 2021, the drug received accelerated approval from the FDA. Welch is also optimistic about Leqembi, the latest fully-FDA-approved drug to treat Alzheimer’s, showing more promise in studies than Aduhelm.

“They’re really needing this, more time with their families, more time to prepare. Every day is crucial,” said Alzheimer’s Association Kansas Policy Director Jamie Gideon.

With the price of Leqembi, one of the biggest challenges has been coverage, which is what the Alzheimer’s Association has been advocating for.

“Most people who would be needing this drug are over 65, so most people would be on Medicare. So, we really need Medicare to cover the drug,” Gideon said.

That was part of the reason Welch was among 900 gathered in March in Washington, D.C., advocating for those with Alzheimer’s.

“When we had gone to Washington, D.C., they had not picked up either one of them,” Welch said of Aduhelm and Leqembi. “That was a big deal.’

While the drugs can’t give lost memories back, for Welch, it’s about being able to be present longer.

Welch said he received his last injection of Aduhelm a few weeks ago and will be looking into whether Leqembi is an option moving forward.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com