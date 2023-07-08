Pedestrian killed in Phillips County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Phillipsburg man was killed late Friday night after being hit by a car.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said 72-year-old David Rose was walking north on First Street near D Street in Phillipsburg just around 10:15 p.m. At that time, 15-year-old Kamryn Bruning was driving south on First when she saw Rose walking.

KHP said Bruning attempted to avoid hitting Rose by steering left but ended up hitting Rose on the passenger side of the car.

