Sterling petition circulates to save jobs of library director, assistant

STERLING, Kan. (KWCH) - Supporters of an ousted library director and her assistant in Sterling are speaking out with firings they feel are wrongful. There’s a petition circulating to save their jobs.

Wednesday night, Sterling’s Carnegie Library Director Kari Wheeler was fired, as was her assistant, Brandy Lancaster. The reason the library board gave is that the group lost confidence in Wheeler and Lancaster’s ability to do their jobs. But the recently-fired director and assistant believe there’s more to the board’s decision to take such swift action.

One issue Wheeler addressed concerned a display toward the front of the library that addressed diversity and recognized Autism Cares. Wheeler said she was told to take the display down because it feature a rainbow infinity flag.

“One was the infinity symbol with a rainbow on it that said everyone thinks differently,’ and I had one with a woman in a wheelchair with kind of a rainbow behind it,” Wheeler’s former assistant, Brandy Lancaster said. “They said those could not be displayed because they had an LGBTQ agenda to them.”

Wheeler and and Lancaster, believe their dismissal also had to do with a book the board didn’t see fit to include in their library. The book, titled, “Flight of the Puffin,” is about kindness and acceptance. It includes LGBTQ references. Wheeler pointed out that this year, the book is on the William Allen White Children’s Book Award List for middle schoolers.

“The books are chosen by a board of people from the library of the state of Kansas and they’re recommended that everyone purchase them, so I was going to purchase all of them, including one they felt had connotations or maybe some LGBTQ things in them.”

A petition that started Friday collected more than 120 signatures in a few hours The hope is for enough supporters to sign the petition to get Wheeler and Lancaster their jobs back, as well as to start a conversation in the community.

“But this is a public issue. It’s an issue with censorship, it’s an issue with inclusivity in a public space which affects the public naturally,” said petition organizer Samantha Corwin.

Rice County Democrats Chair Katelyn Matteson said the situations surrounding Wheeler and Lancaster’s firings is “alarming.”

“It’s incredibly alarming. We would call it a travesty however, the fact that it’s been broken open and these issues have come to light, these sorts of biases and bigotry, coming from you know, a public-appointed board. It’s important to have this conversation. The fact that is happened is devastating but there are ways forward and I think the conversation in our community now is painful for people, but necessary.”

Friday, 12 News also spoke with library board president Jeremy Stinemetz who said he has not seen the petition and would only say that Wheeler and Lancaster are no longer employed with the library.

Thursday night, 12 News spoke with library board vice president Michelle Miller who also didn’t offer an explanation for the firings but did explain her reasoning for not wanting the display in the library.

“Well, being that it was June, I believe the focus was to promote an LGTBQ agenda,” she said.

When questioned about her objection, even if the display did include LGTBQ, Miller said “It seems to be a divisive thing for communities.”

“And we as a library board didn’t want to partake in such a divisive thing,” she said.

Members of Sterling’s library board are appointed by city commissioners and are not elected to their seats.

