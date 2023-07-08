Storms for some tonight, dry Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that scattered storms will move through western and central Kansas tonight, then we will get a break from the rain on Sunday.

A few storms this evening and tonight over portions of western Kansas could be severe with a threat of large hail and damaging winds. Storms could clip south central Kansas and the Wichita area overnight, but severe weather is unlikely around Wichita.

Storms will exit the state by daybreak Sunday. It will be a mild start to the day with morning low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Afternoon highs will be a bit warmer with upper 70s to mid 80s. Scattered clouds will hold over western Kansas while eastern Kansas will see plenty of sunshine.

Storm chances will return by Monday evening with activity starting over western and northern Kansas. Storms will then move south across the rest of the state into the night. Some storms could be severe with hail and damaging winds the main threats.

We will get a break from storms again Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures get hotter. Highs will return to the 90s midweek.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of storms late. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 63

Tomorrow: A few morning clouds, otherwise mostly sunny. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 84

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: Light. Low: 62

Mon: High: 89 Sunny; scattered storms overnight.

Tue: High: 91 Low: 69 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 96 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 95 Low: 72 Partly cloudy; chance of evening/overnight storms.

Fri: High: 90 Low: 72 Partly cloudy; chance of evening/overnight storms.

Sat: High: 85 Low: 68 Chance of showers and storms.

