Wichita police arrest 19-year-old in Old Town club shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 19-year-old Ameir King-Ingram on two counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal possession of a firearm by a felon stemming from the shooting at City Nightz.

Extremely dedicated detectives from the WPD Felony Assault Section have been working diligently on this case since the shooting occurred and were able to identify Ameir as an additional shooter. WPD resources have continually been allocated to this criminal shooting investigation to hold individuals accountable for the injuries caused by shooting recklessly inside a crowded nightclub.

This investigation is still ongoing and WPD expects the efforts of investigators to identify additional shooters soon. WPD will hold all identified shooters accountable for their actions. Chief Sullivan will continue to take all administrative actions available to ensure the safety of our citizens and visitors to our community.

The Wichita Police Department is asking for anyone with any additional information on this case, please call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com