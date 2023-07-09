Minor train derailment in Dodge City

People in Dodge City are being asked to avoid the area of West Trail and Park Streets due to a...
People in Dodge City are being asked to avoid the area of West Trail and Park Streets due to a train derailment, according to a Dodge City Fire Department Facebook post.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - People in Dodge City are being asked to avoid the area of West Trail and Park Streets due to a train derailment, according to a Dodge City Fire Department Facebook post.

West Trail and Park Streets are closed for an unknown amount of time as BNSF works the derailment. 12 News called Dodge City Fire, and the department said it was a minor incident. Ford County Emergency Communications told 12 News no emergency crews were dispatched or needed.

Attention Dodge City citizens, West Trail and Park Streets will be closed for an unknown length of time due to a train...

Posted by Dodge City Fire Department on Sunday, July 9, 2023

12 News has reached out to BNSF for more details on what happened.

Dodge City Fire said all other railroad crossings remain open.

