Minor train derailment in Dodge City

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - People in Dodge City are being asked to avoid the area of West Trail and Park Streets due to a train derailment, according to a Dodge City Fire Department Facebook post.

West Trail and Park Streets are closed for an unknown amount of time as BNSF works the derailment. 12 News called Dodge City Fire, and the department said it was a minor incident. Ford County Emergency Communications told 12 News no emergency crews were dispatched or needed.

12 News has reached out to BNSF for more details on what happened.

Dodge City Fire said all other railroad crossings remain open.

