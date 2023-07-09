One dead in two car crash on I-70 in Gove County

GOVE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on I-70 Sunday morning between Park and Grainfield.

KHP said 68-year-old James Ashbaugh of Park, Kansas, was heading east on I-70 and, for an unknown reason, crossed the median into the westbound lanes. KHP said Ashbaugh crossed both the passing and driving lanes and hit a car driven by Jennifer Danker.

Danker was exiting I-70 at the time at a rest stop. Both cars ended up in a field north of I-70.

It happened just after 10 a.m. Sunday.

Ashbaugh died from injuries in the crash, and Danker was taken to a hospital with injuries.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com