Spring-like weather in the middle of Summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s not very often that Kansas gets to enjoy “spring-like” weather in the middle of July- but today is that day.

Mostly clear skies, light winds and morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s made Sunday morning feel refreshing. High pressure has moved into Nebraska and northern Kansas and will temporarily park itself over most of Kansas today, resulting in sunshine with highs only reaching the upper 70s and 80s this afternoon. Take advantage of this nice weather hitting on a weekend.

The heat begins to build Monday into Tuesday with 80s and 90s returning to the region. Storms are possible Monday night (some strong to severe) and will add humidity to the equation, increasing the “heat factor” as we head into the middle of the week. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s with a heat index approaching 105 Wednesday and possibly Thursday.

More storm chances towards the end of the week and possibly another cold front moving in Friday or Saturday. Storms chances in the week ahead, will be highest during the overnight and early morning hours.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: A few morning clouds, otherwise sunny. Wind: E 5-10. High: 84

Tonight: Clear. Wind: Calm. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S 10-15. High: 89

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds, storms possible after 10 pm. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 69

Tue: High: 91 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 96 Low: 73 Mostly sunny, hot and humid.

Thu: High: 95 Low: 73 Partly cloudy; chance of evening/overnight storms.

Fri: High: 90 Low: 72 Partly cloudy; chance of evening/overnight storms.

Sat: High: 85 Low: 68 Chance of showers and storms.

Sun: High: 86 Low: 66 Partly cloudy.

