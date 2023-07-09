Warmer Monday, late day storms possible

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that there will be a slight chance of storms late Monday as temperatures get warmer over the next few days.

It will be a mild start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the lower 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s, which will be about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than Sunday.

Isolated thunderstorms will begin to develop over western Kansas during the late afternoon and evening. Storms may progress southward across western and central Kansas into the night. Some of the stronger storms could be severe with an isolated threat of hail and strong winds.

We will get a break from the storms Tuesday and Wednesday as the focus turns to the heat. Highs will reach the 90s Tuesday and Wednesday, but high humidity will put the heat index in the 100s over central and eastern Kansas.

Storm chances will return later in the week and into the start of next weekend as temperatures cool off a bit with highs returning to the 80s and lower 90s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: Light. Low: 62

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 89

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of storms late. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 69

Tue: High: 92 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 98 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 95 Low: 73 Partly cloudy; chance of storms overnight.

Fri: High: 91 Low: 72 Partly cloudy; chance of afternoon/evening storms.

Sat: High: 87 Low: 67 Partly cloudy; chance of storms overnight.

Sun: High: 88 Low: 66 Partly cloudy.

