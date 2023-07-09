Wichita home damaged in Sunday morning fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - No one was injured, but a pet died in a Sunday morning house fire.

Wichita Fire said the fire call came in just before 8 a.m., and the people inside got out before WFD arrived. The fire was on the 500 block of N Edwards Ave.

Wichita Fire said about 80 percent of the home was damaged by the fire. WFD is still looking into the cause of the fire.

