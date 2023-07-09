Wichita home damaged in Sunday morning fire

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - No one was injured, but a pet died in a Sunday morning house fire.

Wichita Fire said the fire call came in just before 8 a.m., and the people inside got out before WFD arrived. The fire was on the 500 block of N Edwards Ave.

Wichita Fire said about 80 percent of the home was damaged by the fire. WFD is still looking into the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

