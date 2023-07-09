Wichita Police make arrest in June robbery turned shooting

Wichita Police said Willis participated in the robbery with the 19-year-old suspect that turned...
Wichita Police said Willis participated in the robbery with the 19-year-old suspect that turned into a shooting.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police Saturday said 20-year-old Douglas Willis of Wichita was arrested in connection to a shooting that injured an 18-year-old man outside of a Wichita convenience store.

The shooting happened June 3 at 11:40 p.m. near the 3900 block of South Meridan. Officers found the 18-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his upper arm. Wichita Police said the victim was hit by a gunshot after a 20-year-old victim of a robbery exchanged gunfire with a 19-year-old suspect after the suspect started shooting.

Wichita Police said Willis participated in the robbery with the 19-year-old suspect.

Willis was arrested for aggravated assault, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon and felony theft.

