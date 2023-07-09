Youth soccer teams from across the U.S. hit the pitch in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Youth soccer teams from around the nation are on the pitch in the Air Capital this week. Wichita is hosting the U.S. Youth Soccer Presidents Cup. More than 100 teams from 36 states are putting their best foot forward at the Stryker Sports Complex, competing for the title.

It’s a long way from home for the players of the BVB soccer team from Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. They traveled more than 1,000 miles to show off their skills in the Sunflower State. It’s been a change of pace from what they’re used to at home.

“Hot. It’s been really hot and windy,” said one of the players

Another player added, “It’s obviously really different. We have a lot of hills, and most of our fields are surrounded by these really big hills, and you can’t see very far. Out here, you can really see out into the distance, and the sky is so pretty out here. I really like it.”

When BVB Pittsburgh and other teams come to town, it pays off.

“We anticipate a four million dollar impact on the community. You’re looking at air travel, fuel, restaurants, hotels, shopping.” Stryker Sports Complex Director Larry Inlow said, “All of those things that people enjoy.”

When you’re playing well, it’s even easier to enjoy yourself.

A BVB Pittsburgh player said, “As a team, we’ve been performing really well. Some games haven’t gone our way, but we keep fighting and keep our composure.”

Four Wichita-based teams also advanced to the semifinals, which start July 10.

The tournament goes through July 11.

This is the first time Wichita has hosted the Presidents Cup.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com