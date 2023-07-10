18 registered sex offenders arrested in months-long operation in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18 registered sex offenders with the help of the United States Marshals Service as a part of Operation New Day.

The three-month sex offender operation lasted from April 1 to June 30. Deputies with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Offender Registration Unit and deputies of the United States Marshals Service conducted 1,015 compliance checks on registered sex offenders in Sedgwick County. Thirty-one (31) offenders were found to be non-compliant and 18 were arrested for violating the Offender Registration Act.

The operation was conducted during regular duty hours as well as after hours and utilized over 350 man-hours of sheriff’s office personnel.

The USMS Sex Offender Investigations Branch (SOIB) was created following the passage of the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act (AWA), which became law on July 27th, 2006. The SOIB carries out the USMS’s three principal responsibilities under the AWA: assist state, local, tribal, and territorial authorities in the location and apprehension of non-compliant and fugitive sex offenders; investigate violations of the act for federal prosecution; and assist in the identification and location of sex offenders relocated as a result of a major disaster. To ensure the safety of communities and children across the country, the USMS has implemented an aggressive enforcement strategy for its responsibilities under the AWA.

