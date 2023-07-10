Another batch of severe storms tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It is another quiet and unseasonably cool, but comfortable morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s. However, near normal heat in the upper 80s and lower 90s return this afternoon.

A fast moving weather maker will sweep across the state tonight, and with it comes our next round of strong to severe storms. Expect the activity to ignite over northwest Kansas during the early evening and arrive in the Wichita area after 12 am.

Initially, over western Kansas the storms will be capable of large hail, up to the size half dollars, and gusty winds. As the storms move east into central Kansas, the concerns will shift to damaging wind gusts and heavy, flooding rain.

On the other side of the storms will be summer heat and humidity. Highs in the lower to middle 90s on Tuesday will soar to near 100 degrees on Wednesday (and possibly Thursday). When you factor in the humidity it will feel like 105 degrees and hotter.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S 5-15. High: 90.

Tonight: Increasing clouds; showers/storms possible after 12 am. Wind: SE/S 5-10. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Becoming sunny. Wind: S 10-15. High: 95.

Wed: Low: 74. High: 99. Mostly sunny, hot, and humid.

Thu: Low: 73. High: 98. Mostly sunny; overnight storms possible.

Fri: Low: 72. High: 93. Partly cloudy; evening/overnight storms likely.

Sat: Low: 69. High: 90. Partly cloudy; storms possible early and again late.

Sun: Low: 67. High: 88. Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com