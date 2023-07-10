Garden City man arrested, accused of aggravated kidnapping

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City police arrested a man on Monday in connection to an aggravated kidnapping. James Fernandez, 33, faces multiple charges stemming from the incident.

Police said around 11:35 p.m. on July 9, officers responded to the north part of Garden City for a reported aggravated burglary. Officers learned that Fernandez had entered a residence without permission and left. He then followed the individual in their vehicle and confronted them.

During an altercation, Fernandez pulled out a handgun and allegedly threatened the individual and a passenger and began punching the individual. The passenger ran from the scene, at which point Fernandez entered the vehicle and forced the victim to drive to their residence. After arriving at the residence, Fernandez allegedly threatened the victim and a third individual before leaving.

Fernandez was located at his residence and arrested on July 10. He was booked into the Finney County Jail for aggravated kidnapping, three counts of aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

