Group of thieves damage S. Wichita shaved ice stand, aqua park

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A small business owner’s worst nightmare came to fruition last week with a group of thieves causing extensive damage in south Wichita.

Security camera footage from last Wednesday, July 5, shows nine people breaking into Frost Bites Shaved Ice a little after 3 a.m. Thieves stole money and equipment from the business in the CrossGate District of southwest Wichita. They also damaged in inventory and bent the trailer’s frame.

Feet away at Splash Aqua Park, the group bashed in windows with rocks, days after owners replaced windows after a prior break-in.

The two small businesses near I-235 and Seneca estimate more than $2,000 worth of damage done in about 45 minutes.

Security video from Frostbites Shed Ice shows in south Wichita shows people breaking into the business trailer and stealing money and equipment.

The security footage shows the thieves using a jack to pry open the window at Frost Bites Shaved Ice. Once they’re in, they quickly move around the trailer, finding the safe. The audio from the footage picks them up saying, ‘That’s where it was last time,’ indicating they’d been inside the business before.

“Caused all sorts of damage and havoc and created a huge mess in there,” said Frost Bites Shaved Ice owner Alex Russell.

Russell’s business and Splash Aqua Park shared a message for the nine thieves caught on camera.

“Change your ways. Don’t repeat bad mistakes,” Russell said. “You have the opportunity to correct what you’ve done.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com