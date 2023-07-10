Modelo tops Bud Light in sales again

FILE - Cans of Modelo Especial beer are shown at a supermarket in New York on Wednesday, June...
FILE - Cans of Modelo Especial beer are shown at a supermarket in New York on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. After more than two decades as America’s best-selling beer, Bud Light has slipped into second place.(Peter Morgan | AP Photo/Peter Morgan)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Modelo beer has topped sales of Bud Light for the second month in a row.

For the four weeks ending July 1, Modelo Especial took 8.7% of overall beer sales, compared to Bud Light’s 7% share, according to NIQ data.

Bud Light held the top spot for nearly two decades, but sales dropped off after a backlash from conservatives over a social media promotion with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Bud Light has since rolled out a new marketing campaign in an effort to turn sales back around. It focuses on country music and NFL players.

Bud Light continues to be the top-selling beer in the United States year to date, but Modelo appears to be slowly closing the gap.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The report of the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday.
Two critically injured following a shooting in Wichita
KHP said 68-year-old James Ashbaugh of Park, Kansas, was heading east on I-70 and, for an...
One dead in two car crash on I-70 in Gove County
Cheney Fire Chief Jerry Peitz said the woman was mowing and went to fill up the mower’s gas...
Woman injured in Cheney fire after gas ignited while filling up lawnmower gas tank
Wichita Police said Willis participated in the robbery with the 19-year-old suspect that turned...
Wichita Police make arrest in June robbery turned shooting
Wichita Fire said the call of the fire came in just before 8 a.m. and all the people inside...
Wichita home damaged in Sunday morning fire

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Las Vegas Police Department shows Officer Caleb...
Las Vegas police officer accused of stealing nearly $165k in a trio of casino heists to face jurors
FILE - A child holds a PRIME hydration drink prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles...
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans
A homeless man was found living in an underground utility vault.
Homeless man found living in underground utility vault
FILE - The Rikers Island jail complex stands with the Manhattan skyline in the background on...
New York City should be held in contempt over conditions in Rikers Island jail, federal monitor says
John Houze
Third person arrested in City Nightz shooting