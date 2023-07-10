New KBI report shows crime in Kansas dropped in 2022

(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has released the 2022 Kansas Crime Index Report. The report compiles crime statistics reported to the KBI by state and local law enforcement agencies throughout Kansas.

Violent crime analysis

The 2022 Kansas Crime Index Report indicated that violent crime in Kansas decreased by 4.3% from 2021, showing declines in each of the categories of violent crime. A total of 12,849 violent crimes were reported in Kansas in the categories of murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault and battery.

Violent crime in Kansas had been steadily rising each year since 2014, but seems to have started to level off as violent crime offenses declined in 2021 and 2022. Despite this decline, the number of violent crimes in 2022 remained 9.2% above the 10-year average, and have not yet returned to pre-pandemic crime rates.

Property crime analysis

In 2022, overall property crimes declined by 10%. In Kansas, property offenses have steadily declined since 2017. Property crime offenses are assumed to be underreported to law enforcement.

Find the full 2022 Kansas Crime Index report, and previous year’s statistics at: https://www.kansas.gov/kbi/stats/stats_crime.shtml.

NOTE: Data from the Kansas Crime Index report is derived from standard offense and arrest reports submitted to the Kansas Incident Based Reporting System (KIBRS) by local law enforcement agencies across Kansas. It is dependent on victims reporting crimes. The report is compiled to provide a historical assessment and snapshot of crime trends. It is often not possible to draw further interpretations or conclusions from the data. The KBI cautions against using data to make direct comparisons between jurisdictions. Often these comparisons are not valid as the factors influencing crime vary widely between communities.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

KHP said 68-year-old James Ashbaugh of Park, Kansas, was heading east on I-70 and, for an...
One dead in two car crash on I-70 in Gove County
Cheney Fire Chief Jerry Peitz said the woman was mowing and went to fill up the mower’s gas...
Woman injured in Cheney fire after gas ignited while filling up lawnmower gas tank
The report of the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday.
Two critically injured following a shooting in Wichita
Wichita Police said Willis participated in the robbery with the 19-year-old suspect that turned...
Wichita Police make arrest in June robbery turned shooting
Wichita Fire said the call of the fire came in just before 8 a.m. and all the people inside...
Wichita home damaged in Sunday morning fire

Latest News

The report of the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday.
Two critically injured following a shooting in Wichita
Youth basketball team raises money for program
Wichita Team Overdrive team photo
Wichita youth basketball team raising money for their program
WATCH: Sports Sunday Sitdown with Brock Rodden