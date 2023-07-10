Out There With 12 Sports: Wichita State among schools on leading edge of Esports

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On a normal day, upwards of 50 students flock into the Corbin Education Center on the campus of Wichita State University. In a back room, they are honing their craft just how their peers do out at Cessna Stadium or inside Charles Koch Arena.

But their specialty is in video games. Once viewed as strictly a hobby to play at home with friends, it is now something offered from college to middle schools, and available for people to go professional in. From gaming to streaming and even broadcasting, the industry has led to more than 50% of the US population becoming digital gamers. During the COVID-19 pandemic, time spent gaming soared by 16.5% to 14.8 hours per week, according to The NPD Group.

Out There With 12 Sports: Growth of esports evident at Wichita State

In 2020-21, more than $16 million were awarded in esports scholarships, more than double the previous year. Schools are building their own facilities to house teams with hopes of attracting student-athletes.

“The stigma used to be, kid’s playing games in the basement and needs to get out. These days, when paired with a varsity program that has the structure and keeps students accountable, it has a lot of potential,” said Travis Yang, Wichita State’s director of esports.

The Shockers program offers varsity teams in five sports: Overwatch 2; Valorant; Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II; Rocket League; and Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Men and women compete with others around the country and travel to tournaments like any other athletic team.

“When I joined there as like 20 of us total,” said Lane Pywell, a Overwatch player for WSU. “Look at us now, we’ve got 40 or 50 people total plus staff. It’s been amazing to see it grow as much, and I can’t wait to see where it goes.”

The group expands just beyond players. A communications staff full of students runs broadcasts, social media and everything, as if it were an athletic team.

“Esports has grown significantly obviously first at the professional level, and that’s gradually trickled down to the scholastic levels. Here at Wichita State, at the collegiate level, we have a very nice facility, we offer scholarships,” Yang said. “The last few years, you’ve seen that pour down into high school and middle school as well here in Wichita.”

Esports is run by the National Association of Collegiate Esports, keeping it separate from the NCAA. Major game publishers have since joined the hundreds of member institutions with their own teams as the boom is happening. Recently, Butler University unveiled a multi-million dollar, 7,500-square-foot facility for competitive and recreational gaming, to go along with a minor in esports communication.

There’s no telling how much further Esports could go.

“To the moon, honestly. I really do think so. I think it’s just gonna be even more mainstream than it is,” Pywell said. “Hopefully one day we’ll see it in the Olympics.”

For information on WSU esports can be found at wichita.edu/esports.

