Python found in Andover last week euthanized

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - It was an unfortunate ending for a python found on the loose in Andover last week. The slithering escapee was found outside of a mobile home in Andover on Wednesday, and by that evening, its owner had been located.

Andover police said the owner was moving from a trailer park to an apartment complex and couldn’t take the snake to his new residence. He said the snake was the last thing left in the trailer.

The python was in its enclosure, but the latches weren’t secured and the snake got out. The owner told police that because the washer and dryer had been removed, the python used the dryer vent hole to escape. In the process, the snake was injured, degloving the bottom of its mouth.

Police said surgery would’ve cost $2000 so the owner chose to euthanize the snake at the vet.

