Third person arrested in City Nightz shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police say they’ve arrested 27-year-old John Houze in connection with the City Nightz mass shooting in the early morning hours of July 3.

Houze was arrested on one count of aggravated battery and one count of criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, as well as a Kansas Department of Corrections warrant. Houze is the third person arrested for the shooting that led to 11 injuries -- nine from gunshot wounds and two people who were trampled.

A person working as a security guard at the club for the rapper Mozzy was arrested but was released from jail last week. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennet opted not to file charges against him. Last Friday, 19-year-old Ameir Jayshon King-Ingram was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and they are seeking assistance from the public. If you have information about the shooting, contact the Wichita Police Department.

