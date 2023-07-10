Tuesday marks voter registration deadline for Aug. 1 primary

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re wanting to vote in the Aug. 1 primary election you need to be registered by Tuesday, July 11. The deadline is 11:59 p.m.

Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Laura Rainwater said there were concerns about not having enough election workers, but that’s not the case now.

At this time last year, the county election office had 495 polling workers for 83 sites. This year, they have more than 530 workers for 62 sites.

“We are fully staffed at all of our sites and we have a pool of election workers to send out in case we had some no-shows on election day so it’s looking really good,” Rainwater said.

Other key dates to remember:

July 12: Advance ballots mailed out (approximately 8,500 have been processed)

July 17: Advance in-person voting beings at Sedgwick County Election Office, 510 N. Main, Ste. 101, Wichita, Kan.

July 27: 11 satellite centers open in Sedgwick County

July 31: Early voting ends

Aug. 1: Primary Election Day

