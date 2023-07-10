Two critically injured following a shooting in Wichita

The report of the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday.
The report of the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Emergency Communications confirmed two people are critically injured after a shooting in Wichita.

Dispatch said officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 9:49 p.m. Sunday at 1114 S. Emporia St.

12 News has a crew on the scene gathering more details.

