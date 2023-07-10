Weather Alert - thunderstorms and dangerous heat this week for Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another round of active weather will track through Kansas during the evening and overnight. While some severe weather (hail and wind) remains possible through the evening, severe weather chances will diminish in the early morning hours of Tuesday as storms continue to the southeast.

Tuesday is shaping up to be hotter and more humid. Highs will return to the 90s with heat index values near 100. Light south winds can be expected for most of the state. Storms Tuesday night will clip northeast Kansas but should mostly miss Kansas off to the northeast.

Wednesday is a Storm Team 12 Weather Alert Day for dangerous heat. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, but adding in the humidity and you’ll get heat indices near 105 or higher. Please exercise caution if working outdoors. There will be a chance for some storms in the Flint Hills and near the Turnpike Wednesday evening.

More active weather is coming later this week. A series of systems coming from Colorado could lead to nightly thunderstorms across the Plains from Thursday night to Sunday night.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy; scattered storms after midnight. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Becoming sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 95. Heat Index near or above 100.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 75.

Wed: High: 98 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; a few evening storms.

Thu: High: 96 Low: 73 Partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Fri: High: 93 Low: 72 Partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 70 Partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Sun: High: 87 Low: 67 Partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Mon: High: 88 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

