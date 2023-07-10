Wichita youth basketball team raising money for their program

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - They call themselves Team Overdrive, a summer youth basketball program that plays in tournaments across the Midwest through different sports clubs and amateur sports organizations. This weekend, the team left the court and started a car wash to raise money for the program.

The program was started by Coach Caylin Loggins three years ago, who says the team is about more than just basketball. “Community engagement is really, really big for us,” Loggins said. “We definitely don’t want to just be out playing at the games, we want people to see us out in the community to let them know this is bigger than just basketball, and it takes a village to make a difference and change.”

Loggins started the team to give youth a positive outlook on life, and he’s seen those youth come together as one, “that’s not something that happens overnight, and I think with the time we have spent together, we have definitely improved and built that trust with one another,” he said.

For team member Jaylen Lee, the team is about brotherhood and taking pride in what they’re doing for other youth and the community.

“This is like my brotherhood; I love these guys with all my heart. It’s like these are my brothers from another mother,” he said. And the team paved a new path for him, “I was going to go down the wrong path before I met this team; I was kinda like not, I wasn’t really associated with basketball.”

Credit for that new path, Jaylen gives to his coach.

Lee said, “I’ve actually become a better person. I’ve focused on myself better, you know, so he actually made me who I am today.”

A team that is pushing others to be better than they thought they could be.

“It actually showed me a lot, for real, like how to be a better person and do stuff that I normally never thought I would ever be able to do,” said Rhytrale Wilson, another team member.

Changes that make Coach Loggins proud, “That’s a proud moment I have. For us to be able to reach out to kids from all over, not even in this community, but communities outside of here as well,” he said.

If you’d like to help Team Overdrive with their traveling expenses, you can donate by scanning the QR code below. They have a goal to raise $1,000.

Wichita Team Overdrive QR Code (KWCH)

