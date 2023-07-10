Woman dies from critical injuries sustained in Hutchinson crash

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Police Department said an 88-year-old woman died following a crash last Thursday.

Police said around 12:36 p.m. on July 6, the Hutchinson Fire Department, Reno County EMS, and Hutchinson police officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of North Waldron for a crash involving a single vehicle versus a power pole.

Investigators learned the 91-year-old driver was heading South on Waldron when he suffered a medical condition and crashed into a pole. An 88-year-old passenger was also in the vehicle. Both were taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. The passenger was then to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Wichita for her injuries. She died on July 7. Police said both the driver and passenger were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. The woman’s name is not being released at this time.

The crash is being investigated by the Hutchinson Police Department Traffic Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Officer Hammond or Traffic Officer Boudreaux at (620) 694-2854.

