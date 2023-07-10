Woman injured in Cheney fire after gas ignited while filling up lawnmower gas tank

CHENEY, Kan. (KWCH) - A Cheney woman was taken to a local hospital burn unit after a fire started while she was filling up the gas tank on a lawnmower.

Cheney Fire Chief Jerry Peitz said the woman was mowing and went to fill up the mower’s gas tank while the engine was hot. Chief Peitz said some gas got on the engine and ignited. The fire spread to nearby cars and a house.

This happened after 4 p.m. Sunday on Cherry Oak Court on the north side of Cheney.

Chief Peitz said the woman reported feeling burning on her face, arms and legs and was taken to the Ascension Via Christi St. Francis burn unit for evaluation.

Chief Peitz said while incidents like this are rare, it is best to let the motor cool before filling the gas tank.

“Trying to fill a hot motor like that with gasoline, even if the motor is off, if a little gets on it, it will ignite. It’s best not to try to fill or pour gasoline into a tank around a hot motor like that,” said Chief Peitz.

Damage to the house was primarily to the exterior wall of the garage.

