Woman injured in Cheney fire after gas ignited while filling up lawnmower gas tank

Cheney Fire Chief Jerry Peitz said the woman was mowing and went to fill up the mower’s gas...
Cheney Fire Chief Jerry Peitz said the woman was mowing and went to fill up the mower’s gas tank while the engine was hot. Chief Peitz said some gas got on the engine and ignited.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHENEY, Kan. (KWCH) - A Cheney woman was taken to a local hospital burn unit after a fire started while she was filling up the gas tank on a lawnmower.

Cheney Fire Chief Jerry Peitz said the woman was mowing and went to fill up the mower’s gas tank while the engine was hot. Chief Peitz said some gas got on the engine and ignited. The fire spread to nearby cars and a house.

This happened after 4 p.m. Sunday on Cherry Oak Court on the north side of Cheney.

Chief Peitz said the woman reported feeling burning on her face, arms and legs and was taken to the Ascension Via Christi St. Francis burn unit for evaluation.

Chief Peitz said while incidents like this are rare, it is best to let the motor cool before filling the gas tank.

“Trying to fill a hot motor like that with gasoline, even if the motor is off, if a little gets on it, it will ignite. It’s best not to try to fill or pour gasoline into a tank around a hot motor like that,” said Chief Peitz.

Damage to the house was primarily to the exterior wall of the garage.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Sightings of bagworms in the Wichita area raise concerns about yards.
Bagworm sightings raise concerns in lawns throughout Wichita area
Police working a stabbing call on Wilma, near I-135 and Harry.
Man dies from stabbing in south central Wichita
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said they confiscated large amounts of meth, marijuana and...
11 arrested in Thomas County investigation
The Wichita Police Department has identified the man killed in a crash on Saturday in the 2900...
Wichita police identify teen killed in weekend crash on S. Oliver
Pedestrian killed in Phillips County crash
Pedestrian killed in Phillips County crash

Latest News

KHP said 68-year-old James Ashbaugh of Park, Kansas, was heading east on I-70 and, for an...
One dead in two car crash on I-70 in Gove County
More than 100 teams from 36 states are taking part.
Youth soccer teams from across the U.S. hit the pitch in Wichita
More than 100 teams from 36 states are taking part.
Youth soccer plays for the championship in Wichita
People in Dodge City are being asked to avoid the area of West Trail and Park Streets due to a...
Minor train derailment in Dodge City