WSU’s Brock Rodden selected by Mariners in MLB Draft

Wichita State's Brock Rodden during an NCAA baseball game in Wichita, Kan., Friday, March. 3,...
Wichita State's Brock Rodden during an NCAA baseball game in Wichita, Kan., Friday, March. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Matt Henderson
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Last July, Wichita State standout Brock Rodden was among those to hear his name called as a choice in the 2022 MLB Draft. A 10th round selection of the Oakland Athletics, Rodden opted not to sign and instead to return to Wichita for another year with the Shockers.

That move to bet on himself paid off, as Monday Rodden was selected in the 5th round to the Seattle Mariners, 144 selections higher than a year ago as overall pick number 160. With it comes more than double the slot value assigned to the pick, approximately $374,400.

WATCH: Sports Sunday Sitdown with Brock Rodden

In his return season to Wichita State, Rodden earned American Conference player of the year honors, hitting .371 with 17 home runs and 64 RBIs in his second year with the program. The switch-hitter’s numbers improved across the board, including a 43 point spike in batting average and 34 point jump in on base percentage. The Oklahoma native added 12 stolen bases and 62 runs scored, striking out just 26 times.

In addition to the conference honors, Rodden was named third team All-American by both Collegiate Baseball and ABCA/Rawlings. Before joining the Shockers, Rodden played two years at junior college Seminole State in Oklahoma.

