You can get free fries from McDonald’s this week. Here’s how

McDonald's is giving away free fries on National French Fry Day.
McDonald's is giving away free fries on National French Fry Day.(McDonald's)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – French fry fans have a new day to celebrate their favorite side at McDonald’s.

The fast food franchise is marking National French Fry Day on Thursday, July 13 with a side of free fries of any size.

McDonald’s said you can score yours free of charge by ordering online using the McDonald’s app and that no purchase is necessary.

More information can be found via the McDonald’s app.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The report of the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday.
Two critically injured following a shooting in Wichita
KHP said 68-year-old James Ashbaugh of Park, Kansas, was heading east on I-70 and, for an...
One dead in two car crash on I-70 in Gove County
Cheney Fire Chief Jerry Peitz said the woman was mowing and went to fill up the mower’s gas...
Woman injured in Cheney fire after gas ignited while filling up lawnmower gas tank
Strong to severe storms are possible later tonight.
Another batch of severe storms tonight
Wichita Police said Willis participated in the robbery with the 19-year-old suspect that turned...
Wichita Police make arrest in June robbery turned shooting

Latest News

Surveillance footage from early Wednesday morning, July 5, shows nine young people breaking...
Group of thieves damage S. Wichita shaved ice stand, aqua park
Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office badge
18 registered sex offenders arrested in months-long operation in Sedgwick County
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Las Vegas Police Department shows Officer Caleb...
Las Vegas police officer accused of stealing nearly $165k in a trio of casino heists to face jurors
Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway...
Relentless rain floods roads in Northeast, leads to evacuations, rescues
FILE - A missing teen girl was found at Camp Pendleton.
US military police find missing 14-year-old girl in barracks on California Marine Corps base