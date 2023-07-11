Arrest made after Norton shooting earlier this month

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Norton police say they’ve arrested a 23-year-old Almena man after he allegedly shot at a home earlier this month.

The incident happened on July 2 at around 3:40 a.m. Police say they arrived at the scene in the 800 block of west Washington Street in Norton and found multiple bullet holes to the home’s exterior. Police say that it appeared to be an isolated incident targeting that specific home. There were no reports of injuries, other shootings or damage to any other homes.

Police found the vehicle driven in the shooting, which enabled them to identify the suspect. They arrested the man after executing a search warrant in Almena.

The suspect was booked into the Norton County Sheriff’s Office on charges of attempted second-degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held on $750,000 bond.

