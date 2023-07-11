Bank of America to pay more than $100M for doubling fees, opening accounts without customer consent

Bank of America will pay $250 million for doubling up on fees and opening accounts without...
Bank of America will pay $250 million for doubling up on fees and opening accounts without customer approval, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Bank of America must pay more than $100 million to customers for double-dipping on some fees, withholding reward bonuses and opening accounts without customer consent.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency also found that the bank’s double-dipping on fees was illegal.

Bank of America will pay $90 million in penalties to its organization and $60 million in penalties to the OCC, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Tuesday.

Bank of America, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, serves 68 million people and small business clients. The bank had $2.4 trillion in consolidated assets and $1.9 trillion in domestic deposits as of March 31, making it the second- largest bank in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The report of the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday.
Two critically injured following a shooting in Wichita
Strong to severe storms are possible later tonight.
Another batch of severe storms tonight
Surveillance footage from early Wednesday morning, July 5, shows nine young people breaking...
Group damages S. Wichita shaved ice stand, aqua park
Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office badge
18 registered sex offenders arrested in months-long operation in Sedgwick County
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say

Latest News

FILE - Students work in the library during homeroom at D.H.H. Lengel Middle School in...
Test scores show American students slipping further behind despite recovery efforts
FILE - This Nov. 4, 2015 file photo shows Angelina Jolie Pitt and Brad Pitt at the WSJ Magazine...
Brad Pitt accused of ‘looting assets’ of vineyard bought with Angelina Jolie
FILE - South Africa's Caster Semenya is shown at the Diamond League athletics event in Doha,...
Olympic champion Caster Semenya wins appeal against testosterone rules at human rights court
(Source: MGN)
Arrest made after Norton shooting earlier this month