Building fire near Lincoln and Broadway draws heavy WFD response

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A building fire in south Wichita drew a strong Wichita Fire Department response to the south side of town. As firefighters battle to contain the blaze, drivers should avoid the area of Lincoln and Broadway.

12 News sent a crew to see the extent of the fire and to gather information from officials at the scene.

