Dangerous heat and humidity combo coming to Kansas

Very hot temperatures are expected this week.
Very hot temperatures are expected this week.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Last night’s storms are long gone, and the new weather worry is building heat and humidity, especially on Wednesday which is a Storm Team 12 Weather Alert Day.

Wake-up temperatures in the 60s will climb into lower to middle 90s this afternoon as skies turn sunny. However, when you factor in the humidity it will feel like 100 degrees in spots this afternoon. Wednesday will be worse as temperatures top-out near the century mark, but sky-high humidity makes it feel like 104-109 degrees.

Thursday looks almost as hot, and just as humid as Wednesday before another cold front begins to slowly move across Kansas Thursday night through Saturday. As temperatures trend lower, storm chances will trend higher, especially Friday evening/night and Saturday afternoon and evening.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming sunny. Wind: S 10-20. High: 93.

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 75.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Wind: SW 10-20. High: 99.

Thu: Low: 73. High: 97. Mostly sunny; overnight storms possible.

Fri: Low: 72. High: 93. Partly cloudy; afternoon/evening storms likely.

Sat: Low: 69. High: 90. Partly cloudy; overnight storms possible.

Sun: Low: 67. High: 88. Partly cloudy; isolated late-day storms.

Mon: Low: 70. High: 91. Mostly sunny.

