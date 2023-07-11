Gaming Commission details selection process for HHR facility in Sedgwick Co.

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission (KRGC) announced details on the selection process relating to the Organization License to operate an Historical Horse Race (HHR) Facility in Sedgwick County, Kansas.

The selection process will take place starting at 9 a.m. on July 11, 12 and 13 at the Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview in Wichita.

The following applicants will make proposals to the (KRGC.)

  • Supporting Kansas Veterans Incorporated - Boyd Gaming Inc.Adjacent to interstate 135/intersection of North Hartman Arena Drive and East Briar Rose LanePark City, Kansas.
  • Wichita GC Charities Incorporated - Ruffin Holdings Inc.1500 East 77th Street NorthValley Center, Kansas

Interested parties may address commissioners by sending the KRGC written comments or may be heard in person during the public comment portion tentatively scheduled for July 12.

