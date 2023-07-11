Group in Victoria aims to transform shuttered community center, assisted living facility

VICTORIA, Kan. (KWCH) - A group in Victoria is working to help its small town thrive by renovating a shuttered assisted living facility and community center that was a key part of the small Ellis County town for decades.

Plans call for turning St. John’s Place into an apartment complex, museum and childcare center. Twelve years ago, the building’s service halted with its doors closing. A group in the town wants to breathe new life into the facility constructed in 1963.

“We’re going to get it done. And when we’re done, it’s going to make a difference in this town, period,” said Victoria Community Coalition President John Pfeifer.

The Victoria Community Coalition’s work to fix up St. John’s Place began in 2021. Pfeiffer said getting the building back up and running his is top priority.

‘This has always been a part of Victoria since 1963 and I don’t see any reason why it should stop now,” he said.

Victoria Community Coalition members said they have an array of plans for St. John’s Place.

“There’s a lot of room to grow here and a lot of room for ideas,” said community coalition member Marilyn Braun.

Victoria Community Coalition Secretary Nancy Piatt said St. John’s Place is much more than a shuttered building that used to have an important function.

“This is a beloved place, people who worked here, people who had loved ones here years ago. So it’s not just a building. It’s a place of love,” she said.

The first step in the renovation effort at St. John’s Place is to build an apartment complex for seniors and tenants with disabilities.

“The goal is that some of the seniors might move out of their family-sized homes, and that would open them up for families with two or three kids and that would increase the population for Victoria, increase school enrollment,” Pfeiffer said.

He said the Victoria Community Coalition needs about $3.1 million to launch the project on St. John’s Place. The group is drawing closer to that total courtesy of donations and grants.

“We gotta start somewhere and this is where we are starting,” Pfeiffer said.

He said construction could begin toward then end of the year, depending on whether the community coalition reaches its funding goal.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com