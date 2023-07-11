Helping Hand given toward effort to make lifesaving technology more available in Newton schools

DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers and 12 News recognized Abby Koontz and a potentially life-saving effort at Newton High School, contributing a $1,200 Helping Hand.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - With cardiac arrest, time, training and equipment matter. It’s what led to a Newton High School student’s effort to make automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, more available in the district. In January, 12 News highlighted the effort by then junior Abby Koontz,

Koontz, the president of her school’s Health Occupations for Students of America Club, talked with high school leaders about the issue last fall. She set a fundraising goal of $6,000. The effort raised about $10,000. Six months later, DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers and KWCH recognized Koontz and the potentially life-saving effort at Newton High School, contributing a $1,200 Helping Hand.

Newton HS junior Abby Koontz spearheaded an effort to get more AEDs for the district.
