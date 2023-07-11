Hutchinson-based hospice care in need of volunteers

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - For many organizations, finding volunteers can be a challenge. In Hutchinson, Hospice and Homecare of Reno County is among the services in need of help. The organization has 70 volunteers for its operation and needs 25 more.

“We can always use more volunteers. One of the things we are particularly looking for is male volunteers and bilingual volunteers,” said Hospice and Homecare of Reno County Volunteer Coordinator Mary Clark.

Hospice and Homecare of Reno County serves a 50-mile radius and needs help to get services to smaller communities outside of Hutchinson.

“We can always use volunteers in some of the outlying areas, Newton or McPherson, some of the smaller towns, Stafford, you know, out that way,” Clark said.

David Bronke volunteers with hospice every week and said the volunteer positions need filled because of all they do to help clients.

“I do anything and everything from emptying trash to praying and visiting with the patients, and anything else the nurses my need,” Bronke said. “So, it’s a wide variety of duties.”

Linda Roberts, a new hospice volunteer, said she gets a lot out of working with her clients.

“We need to tell them they’re valuable, that you still have something to say and something to give,” she said. “We need to tell them that and in return, you get much more out of it than they do.”

Clark said it’s easy to become a volunteer. Doing so requires an application, a background check and plenty of training.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com