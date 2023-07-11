Investigators identify cause of propane explosions, fire at S. Wichita shopping center
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department revealed the cause of a fire and several explosions that happened last week at a south Wichita business. WFD Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz said the investigation determined this started from a malfunction or a leak to an unapproved cooking device that caused several propane tanks to explode at a strip mall near Hydraulic and Wassal.
The tanks caused several fires to start on the shopping center’s roof. A propane cylinder that caused an explosion and fireball launched in excess of 600 feet from the rear of the strip mall to its landing place on the roof of a vacant home.
Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com