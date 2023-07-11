Investigators identify cause of propane explosions, fire at S. Wichita shopping center

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department revealed the cause of a fire and several explosions that happened last week at a south Wichita business. WFD Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz said the investigation determined this started from a malfunction or a leak to an unapproved cooking device that caused several propane tanks to explode at a strip mall near Hydraulic and Wassal.

The Wichita Fire Department managed to gain the upper hand at the scene where exploding propane tanks led to a fire at a shopping center in south Wichita.

The tanks caused several fires to start on the shopping center’s roof. A propane cylinder that caused an explosion and fireball launched in excess of 600 feet from the rear of the strip mall to its landing place on the roof of a vacant home.

