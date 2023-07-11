Lone proposal under consideration in bid to operate new gaming facility in Sedgwick County

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission (KRGC) announced details on the selection process relating to the Organization License to operate an Historical Horse Race (HHR) Facility in Sedgwick County, Kansas. A lone proposal stands that could revitalize a facility that closed 16 years ago.

The selection process started at 9 a.m. Tuesday and continues Wednesday, July 12 and Thursday, July 13 at the Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview in Wichita.

After Tuesday morning, two applicants are down to one. The commission denied Boyd Gaming’s application due to a Kansas law that says a group can’t own and operate two casinos in the same gaming zone. Boyd Gaming already operates Kansas Star Casino in Sumner County.

The lone applicant left seeking the license is the Ruffin Group which on Tuesday, delivered a pitch to the KRGC. If the commission approves the Ruffin Group for the license, the Wichita Greyhound Park could open for the first time since 2007.

Regarding the dismissal of Boyd Gaming’s proposal, KRC explained how a state law, Senate Bill 84, came into play.

“We learned that the legislative intent from the original gaming laws was there would only be one facility per zone for a manager, and the governor is also of that opinion,” said Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission Chairman David Moses.

In the South Central Gaming Zone, including Sedgwick and Sumner counties, Boyd Gaming operates Kansas Star Casino just south of the Sedgwick County line.

The Ruffin Group’s $100 million proposal calls for revitalizing the Wichita Greyhound Park, if offered the license.

Park City Assistant City Administrator Dana Walden said the facility would not only be brought back to life, it opens the door for a plethora of opportunities in Park City.

“We are excited about a lot of different opportunities for eating, there is entertainment opportunities that will be there, jobs for the community. “It’s just something that’s going to be great to have,” she said.

Walden said the Ruffin Group’s proposal already has Park City’s approval to continue with the process.

“This is a really exciting time in Park City. There are so many different directions the community is going,” she said.

If the Ruffin Group gets the license to operate the HHR facility at the Greyhound Park property, plans call for the casino’s grand opening to happen in late 2024 or early 2025. A decision is expected Thursday on whether the group will receive the license.

