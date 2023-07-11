Senior safety emphasized with dangerous heat, humidity in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With temperatures hovering around triple digits and humidity making the outside air feel even hotter, Storm Team 12 issued a Weather Alert Day for Wednesday. With that comes a reminder that the dangerous conditions can be especially hard on seniors.

Monica Cissell with the Sedgwick County Department on Aging said one way people can help those struggling is simply by checking in before problems begin.

“How are you doing with this heat? A question like that might just be a friendly way to check on someone you may not be as familiar with,” she said. “If you’re familiar with them then I think knocking on their door or giving them a call making sure they are doing okay.”

There are programs available to help people in your community struggling with the heat. The Salvation Army is giving away 196 fans at its three Wichita area locations, while they last.

Cissell said if seniors need help getting out of the heat, they can visit local senior centers or call the Department on Aging Resource Line at 855-200-2372.

