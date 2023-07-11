Severe storms, hail dent hopes for some NW Kansas farmers

CHEYENNE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - In recent weeks, Kansas storms brought long-overdue rain that pumped some optimism into Kansas farmers heavily impacted by exceptional drought. The rain didn’t come in time to salvage wheat crops in several areas, but being able to harvest what was salvageable kept combines rolling across the state as many looked forward to a more favorable fall crop. Recent storms also dumped destructive hail that for some, erased the hope the rain brought.

For Cheyenne County farmer Chris Walden in the northwest corner of Kansas hail is the culprit for why there’s not much for him to harvest.

“For us, it would be about 900 acres that have had significant hail damage,” Walden said.

Some of his fields are worse off than others.

“There’s a couple little spots where it was really severe and there’s just nothing left,” Walden said. “Corn’s completely gone, wheat’s completely gone, everything else is just bare ground out there.”

Walden said the lost crops won’t stop him from harvesting the ones that are here.

“It’s definitely frustrating, definitely puts a sour taste in your mouth. But as farmers, it’s something you have to expect every year,” he said. “To either be really dry or have a weather event that could potentially ruin your whole crops.”

Walden said he’s thankful for crops that are still standing.

“Just to have something to put in the combine and run the equipment though the field, it definitely helps, but that does not completely ease the pain of the hailstorm,” he said. “Luckily, we’ve got some that’s in good shape and we’re ready to harvest.”

Looking a fields in northwest Kansas that aren’t salvageable for harvest, an adjustor will determine the total loss.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com