Tang found to be most-well respected college basketball coach on social media

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang directs his team in the second half of an Elite 8 college...
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang directs his team in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against Florida Atlantic in the NCAA Tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has found that Jerome Tang is the most-well respected coach on social media in college basketball.

A new report from Betway, a global sports betting organization, shows that among college basketball coaches, Kansas State University’s Jerome Tang is the most well-respected among fans.

Betway noted that men’s college basketball has been graced with some extraordinary coaches who have left their mark on the sport. The research shows who the frontrunners are and how different fans rate their own coaches based on data from social media.

Tang’s spectacular 2022-2023 season performance with the Wildcats earned him the top spot with a 39% positive online sentiment score. Meanwhile, the University of Kansas’ Bill Self was marked as the 23rd most respected coach with a 16.2% online sentiment score.

According to Betway’s report, the most well-respected men’s college basketball coaches are as follows:

  1. Jerome Tang - Kansas State Wildcats, 39%
  2. Shaka Smart - Marquette Golden Eagles, 31.7%
  3. Dennis Gates - Missouri Tigers, 31.5%
  4. Jim Larrañaga - Miami Huricanes, 30.9%
  5. Kelvin Sampson - Houston Cougars, 28.5%
  6. Jon Scheyer - Duke Blue Devils, 27.2%
  7. Dusty May - Florida Atlantic Owls, 26.5%
  8. Rodney Terry - Texas Longhorns, 24.7%
  9. Brian Dutcher - San Diego State Aztecs, 24.6%
  10. Rick Barnes - Tennessee Volunteers, 24.2%
  11. Dan Hurley - UConn Huskies, 23.9%
  12. Tony Bennett - Virginia Cavaliers, 23.9%
  13. Scott Drew - Baylor Bears, 23.7%
  14. Mick Cronin - UCLA Bruins, 22.8%
  15. Tommy Lloyd - Arizona Wildcats, 22.6%
  16. Randy Bennett - Saint Mary’s Gaels, 22%
  17. Jamie Dixon - TCU Horned Frogs, 21.5%
  18. Buzz Willams - Texas A&M Aggies, 21%
  19. Mark Few - Gonzaga Bulldogs, 20%
  20. Matt Painter - Purdue Boilermakers, 19.7%
  21. Penny Hardaway - Memphis Tigers, 19.1%
  22. Mike Woodson - Indiana Hoosiers, 18.6%
  23. Bill Self - Kansas Jayhawks, 16.2%
  24. Nate Oats - Alabama Crimson Tide, 16%
  25. Sean Miller - Xavier Musketeers, 13.7%

Betway noted that all of these coaches have left a huge impact on the game and continue to inspire players and fans alike.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were injured in a vehicle found submerged in KDOT West Lake, near Wichita's North...
Van submerged in water near North Junction, 5 injured, 2 critically
Ascension Via Christi
Lawsuit filed against Ascension Via Christi after man charged, accused of raping patients
Samuel Neal.
Wichita police arrest 71-year-old suspect in connection with 2 shootings
Bank of America had a policy of charging customers $35 after the bank declined a transaction...
Bank of America hit with $250 million in fines, penalties, refunds for ‘double-dipping’ fees, fake accounts
Surveillance footage from early Wednesday morning, July 5, shows nine young people breaking...
Group damages S. Wichita shaved ice stand, aqua park

Latest News

Wichita State's Brock Rodden during an NCAA baseball game in Wichita, Kan., Friday, March. 3,...
WSU’s Brock Rodden selected by Mariners in MLB Draft
Wichita Team Overdrive team photo
Wichita youth basketball team raising money for their program
WSU Esports
Out There With 12 Sports: Wichita State among schools on leading edge of Esports
Out There With 12 Sports: Growth of esports evident at Wichita State