This Burger King menu item is giving a whole new meaning to the word ‘cheeseburger’

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
THAILAND (CNN) - Burger King in Thailand has introduced a new item it’s calling the “Real Cheeseburger.”

It’s a burger with no meat, but instead filled with as many as 20 slices of American cheese.

The “Real Cheeseburger” costs about $11.

In Thailand, cheese is especially popular among young people. It is common for it to be sprinkled on all kinds of dishes.

