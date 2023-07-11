Weather Alert - extreme heat Wednesday, but changes soon to follow

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hotter weather is going to kick in for midweek and heat index values could easily top 105 for Wednesday afternoon. We’ve issued a Weather Alert Day as much of the state will be bracing for some extreme temperatures. It most likely won’t last long as a front drops into the region later in the week and brings some storms to the area with heat relief.

Look for a clear sky to start the day Wednesday, and it will be sunny throughout the afternoon. Highs will warm well into the 90s, but the higher humidity will lead to heat indices well above 100. Take frequent breaks to avoid heat related illness. A few storms may pop up to the east of Wichita, but they won’t stick around for very long before clearing the area.

Thursday won’t be quite as hot, but most of the state will still have highs near or just above 90. Get ready for another round of storms to impact the area Thursday evening and overnight. While widespread severe weather is not likely, a few storms could produce some wind gusts above 60 and some of the rain could be heavy from time to time.

More active weather is likely Friday evening and into the night for the area. Storms will start in western Kansas and then spread to the southeast.

It won’t be cool over the weekend, but temperatures are forecast to drop below average for most of the state, resulting in 80s for highs.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny; dangerous afternoon heat. Wind: S 5-15. High: 96.

Tomorrow Night: An isolated evening storm, then partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 73.

Thu: High: 93 Partly cloudy; scattered evening/overnight storms.

Fri: High: 91 Low: 72 Partly cloudy; evening/overnight storms.

Sat: High: 90 Low: 70 Partly cloudy; isolated evening storms.

Sun: High: 88 Low: 67 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A few overnight storms.

Mon: High: 90 Low: 68 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 93 Low: 69 Mostly sunny and hotter.

