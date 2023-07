WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This morning we’re headed to Wellington to get ready for the Kansas Wheat Festival!

The Bed Races, the Cow Chip Toss, the Horseshoe Tournament and more are all waiting for you at this year’s event!

ou can find more information at www.wellingtonkschamber.com.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com