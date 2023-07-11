Wichita police looking for 71-year-old shooting suspect

Samuel Neal.
Samuel Neal.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are looking for 71-year-old Samuel L. Neal, a suspect in a weekend shooting that critically injured two people in the 1100 block of South Emporia.

Police say Neal is also the suspect in an early Tuesday shooting at the same location at the same time, 12:40 a.m., as the Sunday shooting. It left a 21-year-old man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. An investigation identified Neal as a suspect in Tuesday’s shooting.

The Sunday shooting happened at around 12:40 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Emporia and left two people with serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Neal should be considered armed and dangerous. Police are asking anyone with information on his location to call detectives are 316-268-4407.

