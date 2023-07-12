2 hurt after vehicle crashes into home south of Wichita

The Sedgwick County Fire Department said two people were hurt Wednesday afternoon after an SUV...
The Sedgwick County Fire Department said two people were hurt Wednesday afternoon after an SUV drove into a home in the 3000 block of E. Locust.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Fire Department said two people were injured Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle drove into a home in far south Wichita.

Crews were called to the accident in the 3000 block of E. Locust around 2:30 p.m.

Capt. Clint Reed with Sedgwick County Fire said it appears the driver suffered a medical condition, left the street and drove right into the house.

The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The passenger had minor injuries. No one was in the house at the time of the crash.

