75-year-old delivery driver dies after industrial metal fell on him, coroner says

FILE - The coroner said the cause of the accident is under investigation.
FILE - The coroner said the cause of the accident is under investigation.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A 75-year-old man was killed in what appeared to be a freak accident at an industrial plant in Kentucky Wednesday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, Edwin Hamilton was making a delivery to the plant when a piece of industrial metal fell on him when he was outside his vehicle, killing him.

His body was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.

The coroner said the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were injured in a vehicle found submerged in KDOT West Lake, near Wichita's North...
Van submerged in water near North Junction, 5 injured, 2 critically
Ascension Via Christi
Lawsuit filed against Ascension Via Christi after man charged, accused of raping patients
Samuel Neal.
Wichita police arrest 71-year-old suspect in connection with 2 shootings
Bank of America had a policy of charging customers $35 after the bank declined a transaction...
Bank of America hit with $250 million in fines, penalties, refunds for ‘double-dipping’ fees, fake accounts
Surveillance footage from early Wednesday morning, July 5, shows nine young people breaking...
Group damages S. Wichita shaved ice stand, aqua park

Latest News

BBBS Misty and Mia
Big Brothers Big Sisters: Misty & Mia share their match story
The Sedgwick County Fire Department said two people were hurt Wednesday afternoon after an SUV...
2 hurt after vehicle crashes into home south of Wichita
FILE - A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a...
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman should be eligible for death penalty, prosecutor argues
FILE - The new Anchor Plaza and Taproom stands behind the center-field scoreboard at AT&T Park...
Anchor Brewing halting operations after 127 years