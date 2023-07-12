Big 12 football media days begin Wednesday in Texas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In 2024, the Big 12 will become true to its name for the first time in more than a decade. That’s when the conference will have exactly 12 teams, which hasn’t been the case since 2011, the year Colorado and Nebraska left for the Pac 12 Big 10 and the year before Texas A&M and Missouri departed for the supposed greener pastures of the SEC.

For now, though, we get a super-sized Big 12, with 14 teams. Houston, Central Florida, Cincinnati and BYU have joined the conference and Texas and Oklahoma are lame ducks before joining the SEC next year. The press is getting its first look at the new Big 12 at the conference’s media days in Arlington, Texas Wednesday and Thursday.

The University of Kansas has a modest reason to celebrate, as the Jayhawks avoided being picked last by the media in the preseason for the first time in 13 years. KU was picked ninth and surely has designs on a much higher finish with dynamic quarterback Jalon Daniels returning for his fourth season. Last season, Daniels was an early Heisman Trophy hopeful before being injured, and KU played in an instant-classic Liberty Bowl despite losing six of its final seven regular-season games.

Daniels is part of the KU contingent, along with running back Devin Neal, linebacker Rich Miller, defensive back Kenny Logan Jr. and third-year coach Lance Leipold, speaking to the media on Wednesday afternoon.

K-State also has lofty goals after winning the Big 12 championship last season and reaching the Sugar Bowl against Alabama. The Wildcats were picked second by the media, behind only Texas. Their lofty expectations can also be credited to a standout at quarterback -- Will Howard stepped in for the injured Adrian Martinez last season and led K-State to five straight wins before the Sugar Bowl defeat.

K-State’s representatives -- Howard, coach Chris Klieman, offensive lineman Cooper Beebe, lineback Daniel Green and safety Kobe Savage, will talk to the media on Thursday morning.

