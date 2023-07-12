Butler CC potentially included in breach of National Student Clearinghouse

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - National Student Clearinghouse (NSC), the nation’s largest provider of postsecondary transcript services, has recently identified a security breach. This breach, affecting several higher education institutions across the country, potentially includes Butler Community College, which utilizes NSC for federally mandated enrollment certifications and transcript services.

Butler said that no systems operated or maintained by the school were breached, as this incident is localized to the National Student Clearinghouse systems.

The extent of the breach and the specific impact on Butler students remain unclear. Some of the data maintained by NSC includes personally identifiable information (PII), such as social security numbers and date of birth. NSC is conducting a comprehensive investigation to determine the scope of the breach and identify the affected individuals. Once NSC completes its investigation, National Student Clearinghouse will notify any impacted students.

The breach encompasses multiple organizations and higher education institutions across the United States. The investigation is expected to be extensive and lengthy. NSC said that every effort is being made to expedite the process.

